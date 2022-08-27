Kristin Cavallari's Body Is Amazing In A Bikini

Kristin Cavallari is one reality television star that took a moment and ran with it - onwards and upwards! At 35 years of age, she looks better than ever before and has found a way to turn what could have been a one-off into a truly remarkable career.

Now centered and aware of who she truly is, she has inspired millions of women worldwide who want to lead more impactful lives and have fun in the process. Her story is truly uplifting, and she has more she wants to share and give to the world!

Kristin Cavallari

Toned and in the zone, Kristin shows off how hard she has worked in the gym with a black bikini that shows off her well-maintained physique. The proud mother has demonstrated over the years that it is possible to maintain a fitness routine and a busy career. Juggling motherhood and her businesses is not always easy, but when properly balanced, the payoff is even sweeter. Her 4.4 million fans on Instagram certainly love the look!

Kristin Was An Early MTV Reality Star

Kristin Cavallari
Shutterstock | 2914948

Cavallari has come a long way, baby! Since Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County first premiered on MTV in 2004, Kristin has added several tiers to her fame and moguldom as an actor, a wife, mom, fashionista, jewelry designer, and also a best-selling writer.

Nearly twenty years later, fans are only really getting to know her beyond the show, and she is happy to shed that image since she doesn't believe it showed her in her true light. She intends to dispel the rumors one at a time!

Kristin Has Done The Reality Show Circuit!

Kristin Cavallari
Shutterstock | 842245

Apart from a starring role on Laguna Beach, Kristin has been on The Hills, RuPaul's Drag Race, America's Next Top Model, Dancing with the Stars, Cupcake Wars, and The Hills: New Beginnings. There are more on that resume too, but some of them she may wish you all could forget!

Kristin's Dating History Before Marriage Is Envious

She may be married now, but for a hot minute there, Kristin was dating some of the hottest men in Hollywood. Some of those names include Chris Evans of MCU fame, Brody Jenner of the famous Kardashian-Jenner brood, and Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees fame. No matter what you think of Kristin, what everyone must admit is that she had a nice run as a single woman!

