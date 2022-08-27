Kristin Cavallari's Body Is Amazing In A Bikini

Kristin Cavallari is one reality television star that took a moment and ran with it - onwards and upwards! At 35 years of age, she looks better than ever before and has found a way to turn what could have been a one-off into a truly remarkable career.

Now centered and aware of who she truly is, she has inspired millions of women worldwide who want to lead more impactful lives and have fun in the process. Her story is truly uplifting, and she has more she wants to share and give to the world!

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.