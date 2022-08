The Toronto Blue Jays didn't have the start of the season they hoped for. They invested big money in the offseason and boasted one of the best rotations in Major League Baseball, at least on paper.

Ironically, their rotation was one of the biggest reasons behind their early-season struggles, with Jose Berrios being one of the most disappointing players in the league. His ERA was the worst of his career, and his command seemed way off.

Now, he finally seems back on track.