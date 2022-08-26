Nancy Pelosi Claimed Presidents Lack Authority To Forgive Student Debt

President Joe Biden earlier this week announced he would extend the pause on student loan payments until the end of 2022 and forgive up to $10,000 for those making less than $125,000 per year.

Biden also said he would forgive up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients who make less than $125,000 annually.

The announcement came as a surprise because Biden had long opposed forgiving student debt -- and he wasn't the only Democrat who disliked the idea.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi even dismissed it as illegal.