Fans React To Former 'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener's Seeking.com Ad

Noella and her ex-husband, however, divorced last year. The former Bravolebrity's ex-husband, James, a personal injury attorney popularly known as Sweet James, filed for divorce in Puerto Rico in July 2021 not long after she had some back taxes scandals. The divorce proceedings were finalized in December 2021. The couple got married in June 2020 and share a 2-year-old son together.

Per TMZ, Noella was blindsided by the filing, which came on the heels of her being accused of owing nearly $6 million in back taxes. She filed documents of her own days after James’ divorce filing, filing for legal separation in California and primary custody of their kid and spousal support.