Anna Kendrick has numerous awards for her music, theater, film, and television. The 37-year-old actress burst into the limelight when she starred as Jessica in Twilight. In 2012, Kendrick acted in Pitch Perfect as Beca. The gorgeous brunette commands quite a following on Instagram with 21.7 million followers, although lately, she hasn't been very active. That's because she is intensely private, and her relationships are usually kept under wraps, although there have been rumors, and there are still a few facts out there her fans may want to know!