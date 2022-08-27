Anna Kendrick has numerous awards for her music, theater, film, and television. The 37-year-old actress burst into the limelight when she starred as Jessica in Twilight. In 2012, Kendrick acted in Pitch Perfect as Beca. The gorgeous brunette commands quite a following on Instagram with 21.7 million followers, although lately, she hasn't been very active. That's because she is intensely private, and her relationships are usually kept under wraps, although there have been rumors, and there are still a few facts out there her fans may want to know!
Anna Kendrick's Pretty Dress Is Perfect For Any Special Occasion
Anna Kendrick In Her Groove In Custom-Made Dress
Anna is cutting a rug in divine style in this eye-catching thigh-baring dress on the dance floor. The woman has all the moves and isn't afraid to show them off, either! With her tresses slung to the side and her hands in the air, there is a party going on here, and Anna looks ready for a late night of dancing until she drops! And in high heels, no less!
Anna Is A Singer, But You Know This! (Or Should!)
Most people are curious whether Kendrick can sing, and the answer is yes! She also acted in musicals like Trolls and Into the Woods. The Pitch Perfect star performed alongside some great performers in these films, such as James Corden and Justin Timberlake! Kendrick started her musical theater career when she was 12. The star even got a Tony Award nomination for her part in High Society, a 1998 Broadway Musical. Pitch Perfect was the first time Kendrick had performed on the big screen, and she didn't disappoint!
Anna Loves Her Some Fast Food!
Despite Kendrick's gorgeous to-die-for figure, the actress is obsessed with Taco Bell! Kendrick says she hates restricting the types of food she eats. The few times the actress tried to diet, she was miserable! The Pitch Perfect songstress hikes a lot and takes long walks to keep fit. She has also tried some wellness techniques like meditation, which seems to work fine for her.
Anna Is A Roaster!
The Twilight actress is refreshingly hilarious and down-to-earth, a quality that has endeared her to so many fans over the years. Kendrick famously roasted former President Obama for not knowing certain things about his hometown Maine, which also happens to be her hometown. The former President is bowled over in a now-famous photo, laughing his head off. She's got skills, people! Even the President agrees!