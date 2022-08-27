RHOM star Larsa Pippen gave a glimpse of her dating life after her divorce from retired NBA star Scottie Pippen. Larsa and Scottie were married for 23 years. The mother-of-four whom she shares with her ex-spouse finds it quite difficult to get into the dating market.
RHOM's Larsa Pippen Opens Up On Dating Life After Scottie Pippen
Larsa Gives Updates On Her Love Life
It has been a while since the reality star finalized her divorce matters from her ex-husband, Scottie. Being an ex-wife to a professional athlete, she has gotten used to a life of luxury, and it is hard to find a man who can match such standards.
While speaking in an interview she had some time ago, the businesswoman mentioned she was married to a famous, cute guy with a good body whom she shared four cute kids with. After spending more than two decades with him, she admitted it's hard to find a man who can match up to her ex-husband.
Is Larsa Linked With Anyone Yet?
Per Screen Rant, after her divorce from Scottie, she thought it would be easier to get a better guy, but her experience has made her known better.
After her recent breakup with Rapper Future and NBA player Malik Beasley, the screen goddess admits that she might have to lower her standards and expectations if she wants to enter into another relationship knowing that she cannot get it all.
Fling Saga
The Real Housewives Of Miami star was accused of having a fling with Malik Beasley, which landed her on hot grounds when she was confronted by the player's wife, Montana Yao.
She was accused of intentionally dating a married man and attempting to gain clout from the romance.
A social media heat happened between the trio( Larsa exchanging rage with Beasley and Montana), which led to Montana filing for a divorce with Beasley
When asked about her relationship with Beasley, she said she does not give too much life to her past relationships; rather, she learns from her mistakes to grow and become better than she was yesterday.
Larsa Express Regrets On Crashed Marriage
In an interview with Us Weekly, the 48-year-old expressed regrets over her marriage failure with the father of her four children. She admitted to feeling guilty because she grew up with her mom and dad and wanted the same for her kids.
Larsa revealed her relationship with Scottie had gotten better than it was, and they are in a good place. She further went on to say that she was proud of Scottie for how they've been able to navigate the divorce and overcome obstacles. Larsa revealed that the duo still love each other and are ready to support each other and also support their kids.