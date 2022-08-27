RHOM's Larsa Pippen Opens Up On Dating Life After Scottie Pippen

It has been a while since the reality star finalized her divorce matters from her ex-husband, Scottie. Being an ex-wife to a professional athlete, she has gotten used to a life of luxury, and it is hard to find a man who can match such standards.

While speaking in an interview she had some time ago, the businesswoman mentioned she was married to a famous, cute guy with a good body whom she shared four cute kids with. After spending more than two decades with him, she admitted it's hard to find a man who can match up to her ex-husband.