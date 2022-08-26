Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Her Kids

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow's children are all grown up, but that doesn't stop her from gushing over them and showering them with love. She doesn't post them often, but when she does, Paltrow accompanies the pictures with sweet captions, whether long or short.

The Avengers actress shares her daughter Apple, and son, Moses, with her ex-husband Chris Martin. Despite their divorce in 2016, Paltrow's remarriage to Brad Falchuk hasn't strained her relationship with Martin. In fact, they co-parent amicably and strive to give their children the best.

Her Doppelganger

"Oh man do I love you"

Paltrow shared a selfie with her 18-year-old daughter, Apple, who's a singer. The younger lady keeps a low profile, but her mother took to Instagram on International Women's Day to celebrate her. She wrote,

"I want to pay tribute to one (technically almost) woman on the cusp of it. This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet. And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else."

Celebrating Moses

Her son Moses, turned 16 this year and it was an emotional moment for the actress. She highlighted his positive qualities alongside a picture of the birthday boy marveling at his colorful helium balloons.

"...With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued. You are deeply special to all who know you. I am so lucky to be your mama. I’m savoring every minute as you grow and change into this amazing man. What a true blessing to have you, your wisdom, your kindness, and your beautiful singing voice ringing through our halls. You mean the world to me, my boy."

Relaxing In A Resort

As far as Paltrow is concerned, her children are total heart melters. She spent "the most magical few days at one of her favorite places on earth" - a resort with friends and family. The actress was rejuvenated by the lake after a lighthearted swim, good food, and lots of laughter. There's nothing like communing with nature to stay in tune with life.

The Benefits Of Routines

In a new campaign video for Goop, she shared her skincare routine and opened up about her teenage/early adult years. She spoke about developing a routine, saying,

"when I was about 25, I started a pretty serious, six-morning-a-week ashtanga yoga practice which completely changed the way I framed my day and the way I viewed myself."

Click the video above to read the full post.

