Gwyneth Paltrow Gushes Over Her Kids

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow's children are all grown up, but that doesn't stop her from gushing over them and showering them with love. She doesn't post them often, but when she does, Paltrow accompanies the pictures with sweet captions, whether long or short.

The Avengers actress shares her daughter Apple, and son, Moses, with her ex-husband Chris Martin. Despite their divorce in 2016, Paltrow's remarriage to Brad Falchuk hasn't strained her relationship with Martin. In fact, they co-parent amicably and strive to give their children the best.