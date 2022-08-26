The Diet That Led To Rebel Wilson's Impressive Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson's nearly 80-pound weight loss in 2020, her "Year of Health," was such a fantastic feat that many fans wonder what changes she made to her diet to achieve it.

In the past, the 42-year-old Senior Year star has made it clear she wasn't using the Mayr Method, a diet that lets you lose weight by improving your digestive health and eating practices. She has also denied endorsing "any diet pills or magic weight loss pills."

"Do NOT want anyone to get scammed," she said in an Instagram Story.

So, how did she lose all that weight? Scroll to find out.