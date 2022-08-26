The Diet That Led To Rebel Wilson's Impressive Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson's nearly 80-pound weight loss in 2020, her "Year of Health," was such a fantastic feat that many fans wonder what changes she made to her diet to achieve it.

In the past, the 42-year-old Senior Year star has made it clear she wasn't using the Mayr Method, a diet that lets you lose weight by improving your digestive health and eating practices. She has also denied endorsing "any diet pills or magic weight loss pills."

"Do NOT want anyone to get scammed," she said in an Instagram Story.

So, how did she lose all that weight? Scroll to find out.

High-Protein Diet

In an interview with People, Wilson said that her incredible transformation resulted from a high-protein diet.

"Before, I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry," she said. "So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't use to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast."

'Overall Healthy Balance'

The Pitch Perfect actress allows herself the occasional indulgence, though.

"It doesn't mean every week is a healthy week," she said. "Some weeks are just write-offs, and there's nothing you can do about that."

She added that the important thing was to "go for overall balance, overall healthy balance."

"I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go, 'Nothing is forbidden.' We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there; I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger and a few fries, and then you feel fine."

De-Stressing During The Pandemic

For Wilson, one good thing that came out of the pandemic was that she was able to slow down and get rid of unhealthy habits, which also helped her lose weight.

"I really took it as time to get really well-rested and de-stress," she said. "Because most of my stress is work-related."

Lack Of Self-Worth Led To Overeating

She admitted that her weight issues also stemmed from her problems with self-worth. So, she had to change "bad habits to healthier ones," including adopting a more positive view of herself.

"I definitely think with the slow down, it did help. I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn't loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love," she explained.

