'I Was Bit By The Bug': Billy Porter Talks 'Dreamgirls' Audition And 'Anything's Possible On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

While chatting with host Seth Meyers about his love for musical theatre, Billy Porter, a Pittsburgh native, said that while subscribed to Backstage Magazine, and fantasizing about which auditions he would have attended, had he had the chance, he was "bit by the bug."

"I was bit my the bug in sixth grade and Dreamgirls came out that year and I was obsessed. I was trying to get out because I needed to get out, honey. Out of my house, out of my neighborhood, out of all of it," Porter shared, via Broadway World.