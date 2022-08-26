'I Was Bit By The Bug': Billy Porter Talks 'Dreamgirls' Audition And 'Anything's Possible On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

Billy Porter in hat and collared jacket
Shutterstock | 3915620

Entertainment
Billy Porter visited the set of Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this month to promote his new Prime Video film, Anything's Possible, which follows a transgender high school student. While there, he looked back at an early moment in his career.

Billy Porter Thought A Role In 'Dreamgirls' Could Be His Way 'Out'

Billy Porter in a black and white dress
Shutterstock | 242987224

While chatting with host Seth Meyers about his love for musical theatre, Billy Porter, a Pittsburgh native, said that while subscribed to Backstage Magazine, and fantasizing about which auditions he would have attended, had he had the chance, he was "bit by the bug."

"I was bit my the bug in sixth grade and Dreamgirls came out that year and I was obsessed. I was trying to get out because I needed to get out, honey. Out of my house, out of my neighborhood, out of all of it," Porter shared, via Broadway World.

Billy Porter Is A Two-Time Tony Award Winner

Billy Porter with orange sash and brown suit
Shutterstock | 673594

Billy Porter auditioned for a role in the film, which starred Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Danny Glover, and Eddie Murphy, at just 16 years old and went on to make a name for himself as a two-time Tony winner.

As fans of the famed actor may recall, Porter won his first Tony in 2013 for "Kinky Boots" for Lead Actor in a Musical and his second in 2022 for producing that year's Best Musical, "A Strange Loop."

'It's About Celebration': Billy Porter Gushes Over 'Anything's Possible' On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'

Billy Porter in yellow jacket and black hat
Shutterstock | 3586184

Also on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Porter spoke about his latest film, Anything's Possible, which will be streamed on Prime Video.

"We need to put some joy out into the world," Porter said, as reported by Women's Wear Daily. "Coming from 'Pose,' most of the trans stories and LGBTQ+ stories that we see, particularly trans, are always about the trauma. I was so drawn to this piece because it's about trans joy. It's about celebration."

Billy Porter Stands For The 'Humanizing' Of All People

Billy Porter in black dress
Shutterstock | 673594

Speaking about his stance of love for all, Porter added, "It's about the normalizing and the humanizing of a group of people that have been dehumanized. It's in the spirit of old John Hughes movies, a romantic, coming-of-age rom-com and the characters look like what the world looks like today. I just feel so blessed to be able to sort of usher this kind of art out into the world and it's really lovely."

