Heather Carr Joins Derek With Children For Opening Day

Heather and Derek Carr
L.A. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr entertained his family at his latest game last week. As any avid follower of his wife, Heather's Instagram page knows that space is a family album. The mother of four shares special moments spent with her brood and husband with over 50,000 followers. Derek never feels alone on the field, knowing his biggest cheerleaders (family) are in the crowd rooting for him.

Although the quarterback has a much larger following on Social Media, it doesn't deter him from showing off his happy family.

Family Time At The Game

The Carr kids, Brooklyn, Deker, Deakon, and Dallas, dressed in their Raiders gear, with black sneakers and hats. Brooklyn, the youngest, proved she's daddy's little girl as she hung on to her father, unlike her siblings who surrounded him on the field. Deakon and Dallas spotted Derek's QB number, four on their Jerseys while mom, Heather dressed casually in a black tank, shorts, and sheer white shirt left unbuttoned. Unlike the rest of the family, however, she wore white sneakers.

Birthdays In The Carr Household

Birthdays are a big deal in the Carr household, as seen on Heather's Instagram feed. The family celebrated Dallas' 9th birthday this Fall with a Green-themed party. They had a mini golf game for the kids in their house and ended with a swim in their backyard pool.

They celebrated Deakon turning three earlier in May in a similarly intimate setting. The Carr's home had a drum set for the birthday and red, white, and blue balloons adorning the walls. Heather as a proud mother, wrote,

"Happy 3rd birthday to this wild and crazy boy! Deakon we love you so much!!"

Summer Break In Lake Tahoe

The family spent some of their summer break at Lake Tahoe, where the kids put their mini golf skills to the test.

At the beginning of Summer, however, they visited the beach for some much-needed fun in the sun. No family member was left behind as they left their footprints on the beach sands.

Celebrating 10 Years Of Marriage

It's been a great year for Heather and Derek as they celebrated ten years of blissful union. Heather shared her happiness on Instagram, saying,

"Celebrated ten years of being married to my best friend! You are more than I could've ever dreamed or imagined. I love you."

For Derek, his wife is,

"the most beautiful person in the world even when [she doesn't] know the picture is coming ;)"

