Ana de Armas has become a household name as far as Hollywood movies are concerned. She also knows how to take some time off for herself. Armas enjoys basking in the sun, and her lovely physique stays inspiring. The Actress never fails to impress and seems to be aging backward, always looking better than ever with her timeless beauty. Scroll for pictures!
Ana de Armas Stuns In Bikini While Enjoying Sea View
The Latest
Bikini Voyage!
The Spanish beauty posted a picture of herself on Instagram. In the steamy pics, she leaned on the railings of a yacht in a plum-colored bikini as the camera captured her beautiful looks alongside the Oceanview.
The top has a triangle bra cup with a halter-V neck strap, while her bottom was a matching low waist accentuating her slim waist. Her wavy-blonde hair was packed in a bun style as she complemented the look with dark sunglasses. The sizzling look was sealed by the love her fans expressed.
Basking In Her Beauty
The War Dog star enjoys spending time in the sun, especially on her vacation trips. In an update she made a while ago, she looked angelic as laid by the beachside. Captured by the camera at close range, her bikini-ready body, which she flaunted unapologetically, was displayed from the back view.
Beautiful scenery of a red yacht bumped in the snap. Summer views can't look any better as the looks captured the heart of many of her fans, who rewarded her with 224,860 likes and still counting.
Glimpse At Armas' Beauty Routine
Armas, set to play Marylin Monroe in a biopic, enjoys serving classy glams and gorgeous looks. This ranges from her bikini moments to her red carpet moments, and she does not disappoint with the effortlessly lovely result.
Per Refinery29, the Knives Out Actress opened up on her beauty regimen; according to her, growing up was more about being natural, washing your face, combing your hair, and staying out of the sun. But as she grew older, her philosophy about beauty and self-care evolved. She started being more aware of the importance of taking care of her skin; The Screen goddess revealed she uses The Treatment Lotion, The Concentrate, and the Moisturizing Soft Cream to care for her skin.
Minimalist Makeup
The 34-year-old Cuban-American beauty is conscious of her skin and overall health, which is why she applies minimal makeup.
"I need mascara and blush; I usually end up putting my blush on my lips or the other way round. At night, if I were to go out, I use soft metallic eyeshadow with a bit of shimmer; I like plain, simple makeup". Armas said about how she uses her makeup.