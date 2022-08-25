'Washington Post' Slams Joe Biden Over Forgiving Some Student Debt

During the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries, most candidates supported forgiving some or all student debt and reforming higher education.

President Joe Biden resisted the idea for a long time but appears to have warmed up to it.

Biden recently revealed he will extend the pause on student loan payments until the end of 2022 and forgive up to $10,000 for those making less than $125,000 per year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients who make less than that same amount.

But not everyone supports the president's initiative.