NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Miss Out On Mitchell As Jazz Find Other Trades

The Athletic reported the following on if the Knicks are close to a deal:

"Mitchell hasn't asked for a trade from the Jazz. But, if he were to be traded, sources say, his preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat. Mitchell can't be traded to the Nets as long as Ben Simmons is on the roster, which makes that destination unlikely, and now even more unlikely with Kevin Durant staying put. The Heat simply don't have the assets that the Jazz are looking for, which makes that destination unlikely. The Knicks have the assets that the Jazz seek, which has made them a natural potential trade partner.

But, as of Thursday morning, the two sides aren't close to a deal, according to sources.

The Jazz, sources say, remain steadfast on what they want in return if they were to trade Mitchell. They want a bushel of unprotected first-round picks. They want young players on manageable contracts that come with a significant amount of team control."