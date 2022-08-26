Reports continue to come out that the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are trying to get a deal done for star Donovan Mitchell. Utah decided to trade Rudy Gobert during this year's offseason and now their focus seems to be moving Mitchell.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Miss Out On Mitchell As Jazz Find Other Trades
The Latest
'I Was Bit By The Bug': Billy Porter Talks 'Dreamgirls' Audition And 'Anything's Possible On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'
The Knicks aren't the only ones interested in Donovan Mitchell
The Athletic reported the following on if the Knicks are close to a deal:
"Mitchell hasn't asked for a trade from the Jazz. But, if he were to be traded, sources say, his preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat. Mitchell can't be traded to the Nets as long as Ben Simmons is on the roster, which makes that destination unlikely, and now even more unlikely with Kevin Durant staying put. The Heat simply don't have the assets that the Jazz are looking for, which makes that destination unlikely. The Knicks have the assets that the Jazz seek, which has made them a natural potential trade partner.
But, as of Thursday morning, the two sides aren't close to a deal, according to sources.
The Jazz, sources say, remain steadfast on what they want in return if they were to trade Mitchell. They want a bushel of unprotected first-round picks. They want young players on manageable contracts that come with a significant amount of team control."
Knicks need to make this trade
If the New York Knickswantg to be the team they want to find success in the coming years, they need to find a way to make this deal happen. The fanbase has been looking for a star for the past ten year, and the front office hasn't gotten one.
It would be in the Knicks' best interest to get Mitchell, as long as RJ Barrett isn't in the deal.
Jazz should trade Donovan Mitchell
Considering that the Jazz already traded Rudy Gobert and now Patrick Beverley, there is zero reason for them to keep Mitchell. This team isn't going to compete for a title this season and they can likely get back a huge return for him right now.
This move changes the Knicks' future
If the Knicks go out and make this move while Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett continue developing, they could be one of the best teams in basketball in the coming years. They still have work to do, but adding Mitchell would be a step in the right direction.