If you've been watching, you know Daryl Morey is always looking around. He's always trying to get a deal done and is a sneaky negotiator. So, you should never rule the Philadelphia 76ers out in talks for any available player.

That means the Sixers could shock the world and swoop in to win Mitchell's sweepstakes. They may not have the draft capital it takes to pull the trigger but could still make quite an appealing offer.

That's why NBA Analysis predicts that the Sixers could offer Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, a 2026 First-Round pick swap, and a 2029 First-Round pick in return for Mitchell.