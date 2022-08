But training camp is just around the corner, and the Nets spent most of the time dealing with their ego-driven stars. Now, they must focus on rounding up the roster and putting together role players around them.

The Nets have plenty of roster spots available to fill with salary-fillers and lesser-known players. But they also have enough assets to try and pull off a deal that could make them even scarier ahead of next season.

That's why NBA Analysis proposes a trade that would land them Myles Turner in return for Joe Harris, Day'Ron Sharpe, and a 2028 First-Round Draft Pick.