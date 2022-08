Tom Brady's absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp was a subject of controversy around NFL circles.

Antonio Brown called him out for being able to take some time off without any consequences; others simply acknowledge the fact that he's earned his stripes and doesn't need training camp to be ready for the start of the season.

Whatever the case, Bady's tight lips about the situation only fueled the fire, with multiple theories about what may or may not have happened.