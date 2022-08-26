'She Was A Little Upset': Kieran Culkin Recalls 'Succession' Co-Star J. Smith-Cameron Throwing Drink In His Face On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

Kieran Culkin was featured on an episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this month. During the appearance, the actor looked back on a moment in which his Succession co-star, J. Smith-Cameron, threw a drink in his face while out for a group dinner.

Smith-Cameron Wasn't Happy With Kieran's Jokes

While dining with J. Smith-Cameron and his Succession co-star, Kieran Culkin was suddenly met with a drink in his face. And, while appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Culkin admitted what prompted Smith-Cameron to take action against him, saying that she had been feeling sour about an age-related table read they had earlier that day.

"We just finished doing a table read, like, the fourth episode, and she was a little upset. She goes, 'You have a joke about my old age. There's always so many jokes about how old I am,'" Culkin recalled via Yahoo! Entertainment.

J. Smith-Cameron Was Feeling Insecure About Her Age

According to Culkin, his fellow Succession co-star, Sarah Snook, presented him with an opportunity to joke about how Smith-Cameron felt about her age.

"She was insecure about being old, and later on we're having dinner, and Sarah Snook is saying, she's like, 'You know, men's ears and noses never stop growing, so as they get older, they have long ears.' I said, 'You sure that's just men?'" Culkin revealed. "And J. goes — she goes, 'Why are you pointing at me? What? What?' And I was like, 'No, no, no. You have long ears. Were they always that way?'"

Kieran Culkin Revealed He Went Too Far On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

As their cast dinner date continued, Culkin poked fun at Smith-Cameron.

"I was like, 'You got all that ear, and you can't hear?' Still no drink in my face. Still no drink in my face!" he shared

Then, after the group got the check and prepared to leave, Culkin took things too far with his patronizing comments.

"I take her hand, I go, 'We're going now. We're all going home. It's 8 o'clock. Thank you so much for staying up late. We appreciate,'" Culkin proclaimed, at which point Smith-Cameron threw her drink in his face.

J. Smith Cameron Claims Kieran Culkin 'Had It Coming'

After the dinner, Smith-Cameron confirmed the spat with her fans and followers on Twitter.

"I threw a drink in Kieran's face tonight," she declared, adding, "well in half of it," and noting that "he had it coming."

