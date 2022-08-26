'She Was A Little Upset': Kieran Culkin Recalls 'Succession' Co-Star J. Smith-Cameron Throwing Drink In His Face On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

While dining with J. Smith-Cameron and his Succession co-star, Kieran Culkin was suddenly met with a drink in his face. And, while appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Culkin admitted what prompted Smith-Cameron to take action against him, saying that she had been feeling sour about an age-related table read they had earlier that day.

"We just finished doing a table read, like, the fourth episode, and she was a little upset. She goes, 'You have a joke about my old age. There's always so many jokes about how old I am,'" Culkin recalled via Yahoo! Entertainment.