Lindsey Vonn is a phenom and then some! She is the most successful female skiers ever! During her long and esteemed career, Lindsey won four World Cup Championships, with three of them being consecutive in 2008, 2009, and 2010. She is also the only American woman to have won a gold medal in downhill skiing at the Winter Olympics held in 2010. She has also won a record of 8 downhill World Cup titles, five super-G titles, three consecutive combined titles, and 20 crystal globe titles, a record for men & women both.

Now that she has retired from the slopes, she is far from being done making waves. Now, she is concentrated on being a mogul of a different kind, and as she expands her empire, she uses her social media to stay in contact with her fans worldwide. The 37-year-old currently has more than 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account, and that number is sure to ramp up as they catch a glimpse of her life off the slopes and in other areas of entertainment!