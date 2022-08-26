'I'm Here For That': Meagan Good Speaks On Resonating With Character on 'Day Shift'

Meagan revealed that she decided to take her Day Shift role because Jocelyn felt like the kind of mother she hopes to be when she has kids of her own. "If it's something that I feel like represents a mother in the way that I would like to be a mother because I want to be a badass and show my kids the sky is not even the limit for what they can accomplish at any age.

For me, it was this particular role," she said. "I was like, 'I'm here for that.'" The Roll Bounce star also revealed that if Netflix decided to make a prequel or sequel for Day Shift, she would be interested in reprising her role, but only if she can also get in on the vampire-hunting action.