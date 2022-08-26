Meagan Good, in a new interview spoke on resonating with her latest role on the fantasy flick, Day Shift. The 41-year-old actress revealed that the character she played in the film is the kind of mother she hopes to be one day. She plays Jocelyn, the ex-wife of a vampire hunter named Bud Jablonski and the mother of Paige, and stars alongside Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Karla Souza, and Zion Broadnax.
'I'm Here For That': Meagan Good Speaks On Resonating With Character on 'Day Shift'
Excited To be Day Shift
Meagan revealed to Pop Sugar that she was eager to join the cast of Day Shift, which she refers to as her "bucket list" movie, as she has always wanted to be a part of an action film. Growing up watching action movies had spurred her on for the Netflix film, but she was excited to get into the character of a mother, something she said she had to give some thought to. "It depends if it makes sense to me. Something like this, where, for me, Jocelyn is a badass," she explains of her on-screen character. "She may be a mom, but she'll kick your ass."
Meagan Resonates With Character
Meagan revealed that she decided to take her Day Shift role because Jocelyn felt like the kind of mother she hopes to be when she has kids of her own. "If it's something that I feel like represents a mother in the way that I would like to be a mother because I want to be a badass and show my kids the sky is not even the limit for what they can accomplish at any age.
For me, it was this particular role," she said. "I was like, 'I'm here for that.'" The Roll Bounce star also revealed that if Netflix decided to make a prequel or sequel for Day Shift, she would be interested in reprising her role, but only if she can also get in on the vampire-hunting action.
Hoping To Become A Mom
Meagan shared hopes of becoming a mother in the near future. "I wanna find my right house that I'm excited about and maybe have a kid," the Stomp The Yard actress told E! News at Day Shift's Los Angeles premiere. Going forward, she hopes to accomplish several great things. "I want to travel; I wanna direct more, I want to do more action," she said. "I wanna create vehicles for little Black girls to show themselves a completely different light and help support that and uplift that."
Meagan Speaks On Co-Star
Speaking about her co-star, Jamie Foxx, who plays her on-screen hubby Bud Jablonski, Meagan said the actor was a "ball of light and positive energy" on set. "Just a genuine spirit who takes care of other people and wants to make sure they're good and enjoying life," Meagan said of the Django Unchained star. However, the entire cast got into some fun activities while filming; including "trying to learn how to do certain acrobatic stuff, we ate a lot, we rapped a lot."