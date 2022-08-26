"It Was So Surreal": Juno Temple Says As She Narrates Her First Emmy Nomination Experience On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

English actress Juno Temple has starred in multiple movies, including Notes on a Scandal, Atonement, The Other Boleyn Girl, The Three Musketeers, and The Dark Knight Rises. She also featured in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Black Mass, Magic Magic, Unsane, and Maleficent. In addition, she has appeared in television shows Dirty John (2018-2019), Vinyl (2016), and Ted Lasso (2020–present).

The 33-year-old actress has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards and three Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role as Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso. However, she was initially shocked that she had booked a job in a comedy series. Juno recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and discussed how she initially believed her casting was erroneous due to her background in drama.

