Mindy Kaling sure knows humor in the workplace. The Office alum talked about her recent partnership with LinkedIn and the fear of how she is characterized in her workplace.
'I Live In Fear Of Being Michael Scott': Mindy Kaling On Her Kind Of Humor
Kaling's Latest Achievement
It is no surprise, judging from her knowledge of humor, that Mindy landed a new partnership with LinkedIn for its new "Funny" feature. In an interview with Popsugar, the comedian talked about teaming up with LinkedIn. "It's cool that something as small as laughing can be an official reaction on LinkedIn… so I felt like I wanted to support it and be part of it".
The actress also talked about the workplace being altered during the pandemic but is still a "breeding ground for hilarious moments." The comedian believes that teaming up with LinkedIn will be a great opportunity to remind people that no place is devoid of comedy, including at work.
Kaling Talks On Fear Of Her Kind Of Humor
Although we have seen many of Kaling's hilarious moments on screen, the actress talked about others that happened off the screen at her workplace. "Like a full strip eyelash falling off of my face during a Zoom or when I'm giving a speech. Or saying to someone I work with [like the] head of studio, 'Love you'. My work is so informal with other actors,".
Humor makes Kaling's days at work more fun, but she talked about the fear of being the only one who finds her type of humor funny (just like her former boss on The Office)." I live in fear of being Michael Scott. Since I'm now the employer, my biggest fear is that I do things that I think are fun or funny, but nobody else agrees". She shared that now she tries to keep things light at work to avoid that.
Kaling Shares The Emotion That Once Drove Her
This was not the first time Kaling talked about 'fear.' In 2015, Kaling acted as the voice of Disgust in the Disney/Pixar animated movie "Inside Out," which was about the emotions of an 11-year-old girl.
During an interview with ABC News at that time, the actress shared the emotion that once drove her when she was 11. Although Kaling played Disgust, she stated, "I was mostly driven by fear as a kid" she explained, "just like fear of messing up or anyone, like noticing me in a bad or good way."
Talking To Younger Girls Through Movies
Kaling also shared that Inside Out was an opportunity for her to talk to younger girls who might have the same emotions she once had growing up. Speaking about the movie, she stated,
"I think that this is going to be really important for younger girls," she shared and explained, "First of all, the protagonist is like nothing you've seen before. She has no magical powers and her parents aren't rich kings".