'I Live In Fear Of Being Michael Scott': Mindy Kaling On Her Kind Of Humor

It is no surprise, judging from her knowledge of humor, that Mindy landed a new partnership with LinkedIn for its new "Funny" feature. In an interview with Popsugar, the comedian talked about teaming up with LinkedIn. "It's cool that something as small as laughing can be an official reaction on LinkedIn… so I felt like I wanted to support it and be part of it".

The actress also talked about the workplace being altered during the pandemic but is still a "breeding ground for hilarious moments." The comedian believes that teaming up with LinkedIn will be a great opportunity to remind people that no place is devoid of comedy, including at work.