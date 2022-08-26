Olympian Aly Raisman Shares Her Go-To Workout

There's a flip side to being one of the best athletes in the world, and Aly Raisman knows it too well.

The intense training the Olympic gymnast went through to achieve gold-medal status took such a toll on her body that after the 2016 Games, her last, she was "struggling to fully recover."

In an Instagram post shared in December 2020, she wrote, "[S]ome days I could barely walk up the stairs without my legs feeling fatigued & cramping (despite not working out). I often couldn't stand up in the shower because my legs felt so weak."