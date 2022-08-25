Olympian Eileen Gu Runs Half Marathons Like It's NBD

Eileen Gu is now a two-time Olympic gold medalist thanks to her athletic prowess and years of intense training on the slopes. And at 18, she's only getting started!

But if that wasn't impressive enough, the Chinese-American freestyle skier has just crossed over to another sport (temporarily, at least) and made waves there as well.

Gu joined the San Francisco Half Marathon on July 24 on a spur-of-the-moment decision, and even without formal training, she not only completed it but also came out nearly on top.