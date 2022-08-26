Unsolved Mysteries: How Authorities Almost Solved Lisa Myers' Disappearance

It would seem that Lisa Myers Neugent wanted to be loved and live happily ever after. That was her intent after she risked it all and dropped out of high school and got married in the hopes of raising a family.
However, life would throw her some curveballs, eventually leading to her disappearance for twenty-three years. Family members of the North Carolina native and law enforcement remain hopeful the missing case will catch a break soon. One thing is sure, the love of Lisa's family is the reason her story continues to stay alive.