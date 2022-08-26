Unsolved Mysteries: How Authorities Almost Solved Lisa Myers' Disappearance

Six years after the initial missing report was filed, authorities caught a break after an informant who knew the couple came forward with information about the whereabouts of Lisa's body. As a result, investigators returned to the Conway residence and discovered a door-size cut on the home floor. Hence, cadaver dogs were used to track any human remains, but they were unsuccessful.

A geologist M. Scott Harris, Ph.D. from the department of geology and environmental geosciences at the College of Charleston, who aided the police during the search by using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), claimed the odds were against them. His reasoning was based on the extreme moisture around the house, which absorbed the radar and other biological elements.

“We had a couple things against us, including that the septic system had been leaking under the house. The firemen were crawling through sewage, and pushing the equipment through,” said Harris, according to My Horry News.

Authorities are hoping DNA advanced technology and social media will one day provide a breakthrough in the case.

If anyone has any information that could break this case wide open, please contact the Horry County Police Department at 248-1521.