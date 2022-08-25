Olivia Rodrigo Talks Criticism On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

As Rodrigo continued to hear how amazing she was, she began feeling insecure.

"I kind of, like, swung to the other side of the pendulum where I just thought everything I did was bad all the time," she shared.

At that point, Barrymore said she was having an ah-ha moment as she wondered if she and Rodrigo's relationship choices had been impacted by that very scenario.

"This wasn't in my notes but have we accepted less in relationships to compensate for that?" she wondered.

"Possibly," Rodrigo admitted.