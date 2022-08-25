Paige Spiranac, the sexiest woman alive according to Maxim Magazine, is living up to her title as she sets the temperature rising with a sneak pic she shared on her Instagram and looks incredible. However, this is not the first time she has nailed a look; in July, at Maxim magazine's 'Hot 100' party, the influencer dazzled in a spectacular outfit with a bra and tights while confessing on social media how much fun she had.
Paige Spiranac's Close-Up In A Swimsuit Will Make You Swoon
Paige looked stunning in a lacy cream bra and full glam, with her platinum blonde hair cascading to the sides of her face; she captioned;
New towel is dropping Friday!! Here’s a sneak peak from the shoot👀 Click the link in my bio to sign up for updates and be first in line for upcoming events, product drops, and so much more!❤️🥳
Flaunting Body Of A Goddess
Who wouldn't want to flaunt a body like that? Maxim's 2022 sexiest woman wore a seductive white and blue checkered bikini that left little to the imagination. The ensemble beautifully displayed her cleavages and toned abs. Her hips and deep curves were also on display. Paige's curly blonde hair was her only accessory, though she wore minimal makeup and matte lipstick.
The former golfer posed sultry, leaning her hands on a wooden shelf with vegetation scenery in the background.
Paige Experiences Cyberbullying Too
It's no news that many women face harassment and abuse issues, and celebrities are not immune. Paige is one of many women worldwide who have experienced harassment and abuse. She discussed her mental health in a recent episode of her podcast "Playing A Round," revealing that she frequently receives death threats, derogatory comments, and abuse.
On the other hand, Paige is no longer fooling around with her physical and mental health. As a result, she has decided to sue anyone who goes above and beyond simply typing messages.
One can only hope that now that she has opened up and promised to sue her abusers, she will be able to live peacefully without further harassment.
Making It Big As An Influencer
Paige Spiranac became one of the world's most famous female golfers after taking her act off the course and into the land of filters and FOMO. She has over 3.4 million followers on Instagram and over 276,000 subscribers on YouTube.
She also proved that her success was more than just short skirts and low necklines when she launched her podcast, "Playing a Round."