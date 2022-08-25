Paige Spiranac's Close-Up In A Swimsuit Will Make You Swoon

It's no news that many women face harassment and abuse issues, and celebrities are not immune. Paige is one of many women worldwide who have experienced harassment and abuse. She discussed her mental health in a recent episode of her podcast "Playing A Round," revealing that she frequently receives death threats, derogatory comments, and abuse.

On the other hand, Paige is no longer fooling around with her physical and mental health. As a result, she has decided to sue anyone who goes above and beyond simply typing messages.

One can only hope that now that she has opened up and promised to sue her abusers, she will be able to live peacefully without further harassment.