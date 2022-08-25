Meghan Trainor delivered a pro rendition of Bad for Me at The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter and television personality took to the stage with Teddy Swims to perform her hit song on the CBS late-night show.
Meghan Trainor Delivers Pro Rendition Of 'Bad For Me' On 'Late Late Show'
Meghan Performs Hit Song
Trainor, 28, took to the stage with singer Swims, 29, to perform the hit song Bad For Me during Tuesday's episode of the Late Late Show with James Corden. Bad For Me is a song in which Trainor expresses her frustration with a loved one who constantly hurts her. "Please don't make promises that you can't keep/ Your best intentions end up hurting me / No matter what, I'll love you endlessly / I know we're blood, but this love is bad for me," she crooned off the lyrics.
Meghan At The Late Night Show
Per UPI, Meghan released a single and video for Bad For Me earlier in June. The hit single appears in Meghan's upcoming album, Takin' It Back. The album is her fourth and will be released on 21st October 2022. The All That Bass hitmaker joined host James Corden and fellow guests Jason Momoa and Kristen Bell to play the game "Whose Cell Phone Is It?" The game featured Corden, using clues, guessing if a cell phone belonged to Trainor, Momoa, or Bell.
Traumatic Experience
Meghan recently opened up about her nightmare breastfeeding experience after giving birth to her now 1-year-old son, Riley, who she shares with popstar Daryl Sabara. In a new interview for the Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Dear Future Husband singer shared her difficult C-section delivery and her "traumatic" experience when her body did not produce enough breast milk to feed the child.
Making matters worse was that no one in her family had any clue on how to approach the issue as they "all breastfed and had extra milk." She explained that for three months, she had to attach a feeding tube to her nipple while feeding the baby, hoping it would help her breast produce enough milk. Instead, it aggravated the problem. "It was a nightmare," she added.
Difficult C-section Delivery
Also on the list of "traumatic" events is Meghan's experience when she delivered Riley. She delivered the baby through a C-section because he was breached. Yahoo reports that She remembered not hearing the child cry even after seven minutes. This led her to ask questions, after which she was told that the baby "was not doing good."
However, her experience with motherhood has had a positive impact on her. She credits becoming a mom as what helped her realize that she can achieve anything she wants out of life. "When I had a baby I was like, 'I was like there's nothing I can't accomplish.' That's the hardest thing we've ever done, and now I'm like, oh, everything is easy. Piece of cake, let's rock."