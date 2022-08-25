Meghan Trainor Delivers Pro Rendition Of 'Bad For Me' On 'Late Late Show'

Meghan recently opened up about her nightmare breastfeeding experience after giving birth to her now 1-year-old son, Riley, who she shares with popstar Daryl Sabara. In a new interview for the Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Dear Future Husband singer shared her difficult C-section delivery and her "traumatic" experience when her body did not produce enough breast milk to feed the child.

Making matters worse was that no one in her family had any clue on how to approach the issue as they "all breastfed and had extra milk." She explained that for three months, she had to attach a feeding tube to her nipple while feeding the baby, hoping it would help her breast produce enough milk. Instead, it aggravated the problem. "It was a nightmare," she added.