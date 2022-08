So, even if Durant stays with the Nets, this situation will be a point of emphasis in the upcoming CBA deal. Ben Simmons' situation already set a precedent, and team owners won't want to sign players to such massive deals unless they get some guarantees in return.

At the end of the day, some argue that players are entitled to do whatever they feel is best for their careers, just like we do with our jobs, and the teams do with them. So, maybe, the truth is somewhere in between.