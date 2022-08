Ben Simmons has been cleared to go through three-on-three drills, and his recovery is right on track. He's expected to be a full go when the Nets training camp gets underway, and that's a scary thought for the rest of the league.

The Nets managed to hold on to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and will now have one of the most versatile defenders and playmakers in the game, but there's still plenty of work left to do.