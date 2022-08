In a comment shared on Twitter weeks ago, Brandi Glanville wrote a message to her Real Housewives boss, Andy Cohen, telling him that she felt the cast of the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip's second season, The Ex-Wives Club, needed a reunion -- because the women continued to feud with one another long after the series wrapped production last year.

"I think we might need a reunion [Andy Cohen] because 80% of the [Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip] gals are all fighting again! For the first time ever it's not me (for the most part)," she said.