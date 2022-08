The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to clinch a big series win when they host the Milwaukee Brewers for the series finale at Dodger Stadium.

Dave Roberts' team put on an offensive clinic in Game 2, torching NL Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes for seven runs in just 3.2 IP. The Brewers could never get back on track and dropped a 10-3 decision and will now enter the series' rubber match desperately craving a win.