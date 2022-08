Max Scherzer was nearly unhittable since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. However, he couldn't be on the mound when his team needed him the most.

Scherzer was fatigued and couldn't start for them in Game 6 of the NLCS, opening the door for the Atlanta Braves to finish the upset and eventually win the World Series. Needless to say, he doesn't want to experience that again.