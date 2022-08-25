"Obviously I'm Surprised": 'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks Opens Up About Co-star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea 

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah defended the wire fraud and money laundering accusations brought against her by the federal government for over a year. She was alleged to have masterminded a large-scale telemarketing scheme that preyed on vulnerable groups for years.

Jen made multiple attempts to have the case dismissed. However, she abruptly changed direction in July when she decided to change her plea from not guilty to guilty. As a result, the reality TV star now faces a potential sentence of 30 years in prison and paying millions in fines.

Jen's RHOSLC co-star, Meredith Marks, who previously defended her, recently opened up about how she felt upon learning she pleaded guilty.

See more details about what Meredith said below.