The Philadelphia 76ers have one goal and one goal only: Winning an NBA championship. The team is in line with the front office, James Harden is leading by example, and Joel Embiid will continue to be a perennial MVP and DPOY candidate for as long as he's healthy.

But it's been clear that the Sixers could improve a couple of spots on their roster. Doc Rivers' playoff struggles aside; he's done a more than decent job with the hand he's been given at times.