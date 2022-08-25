NFL Rumors: Saints Could Be In On Mike Gesicki From Dolphins

Dov Kleiman reported that the Dolphins are exploring trade ideas for the former Penn State TE:

"The Dolphins have explored a trade with other teams regarding franchise tagged TE Mike Gesicki, per PFF. Gesicki caught 73 passes for 780 yards last year but was used mostly as a WR. Now under a new coaching staff, he has seen additional snaps in pre-season in a different role."

"Generally speaking, players seeing extended time in pre-season is a bad sign, especially if you're an established veteran. Gesicki isn't a good blocker but has the hands to be a weapon in the right offense/role."