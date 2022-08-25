New rumors have come out that the Miami Dolphins are looking to trade tight end Mike Gesicki. It's interesting why the Dolphins are looking to trade him, but they've apparently reached out to a few different teams.
NFL Rumors: Saints Could Be In On Mike Gesicki From Dolphins
The Latest
Rumors Say That The Dolphins Are Looking To Trade Gesicki
Dov Kleiman reported that the Dolphins are exploring trade ideas for the former Penn State TE:
"The Dolphins have explored a trade with other teams regarding franchise tagged TE Mike Gesicki, per PFF. Gesicki caught 73 passes for 780 yards last year but was used mostly as a WR. Now under a new coaching staff, he has seen additional snaps in pre-season in a different role."
"Generally speaking, players seeing extended time in pre-season is a bad sign, especially if you're an established veteran. Gesicki isn't a good blocker but has the hands to be a weapon in the right offense/role."
Would The Addition Make Sense For The Saints?
Adding Mike Gesicki for the New Orleans Saints would be a great idea. He was one of the league's top tight ends a season ago and can thrive in an offense with other weapons around him, just like Miami.
In 4 NFL seasons, he has 2,255 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He finished the 2021 season with 73 receptions and 780 yards. His best season came in 2020 when he had 53 receptions for 703 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per catch. Gesicki also had six touchdowns in 2020.
Jameis Winston is set to be the starting quarterback for New Orleans this season. He played a bit a season ago but ended up getting injured. Before going down with an injury, he had 1,170 yards and 14 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions. He was playing well and adding a tight end that's elite can only help him.
Why Are The Dolphins Trading Him?
It's questionable why the Dolphins are trading him but the truth is that he won't succeed in their new offense. The Dolphins' new head coach Mike McDaniel is looking for a tight end that can block at a high level and Gesicki doesn't necessarily give them that.
The Saints Could Be Good This Season
If the Saints end up adding Mike Gesicki and Jameis Winston plays the way he can, this team can be good next season. It will be interesting to see how Jameis looks, but with their defense and him possibly being good, the Saints could find success.