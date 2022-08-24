With the news that Kevin Durant will stay with the Brooklyn Nets next season, they need to make sure that they can fill out a roster with players that can help them compete for a title. As it stands right now, the Nets don't have the most depth in their bench, which can become an issue again next season.
NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Are Interested In Tristan Thompson
Nets are interested in adding a center
Michael Scotto reported that the Nets are looking to add Tristan Thompson:
"The Nets are looking to add a veteran backup center; league sources told HoopsHype. One free-agent center to keep an eye on is Tristan Thomspon, HoopsHype has learned.
Thompson's rebounding, energy, locker room presence, and championship pedigree are all characteristics that would potentially fit in well with Brooklyn's roster and championship aspirations this season. The 31-year-old veteran played with Irving for six seasons and Harris for two seasons in Cleveland. Thompson is also represented by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who has Simmons as a client on the team.
Despite separate reports about the Nets considering Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony as free agent additions, Brooklyn doesn't have interest in adding either veteran currently, HoopsHype has learned."
Does adding Tristan Thompson make sense?
Adding Tristan Thompson would be an interesting decision for the Brooklyn Nets. Their front office hasn't necessarily made the best moves throughout the past few seasons, and this could be another one of those instances. Thompson does have promise in certain parts of his game, but for the most part, he isn't exactly what the Nets should be looking for.
Nets need a rebounding center
If the Brooklyn Nets can go out and add a rebounding center, they should be a better team next season. Tristan Thompson can come off the bench for them, give them good backup minutes, and help them grab rebounds.
A season ago, he grabbed 5.4 rebounds per game for the Sacramento Kings in 30 games played and 4.7 rebounde for the Chicago Bulls in 16.3 minutes per game.
The Nets need more than Tristan Thompson
Although adding Tristan Thompson might not be a horrible idea from the Brooklyn Nets' perspective, they still need more than that if they want to compete with the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. The East is looking to be the best conference in basketball once again next season, and they need to add guys if they want to be a championship team.