NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Are Interested In Tristan Thompson

Michael Scotto reported that the Nets are looking to add Tristan Thompson:

"The Nets are looking to add a veteran backup center; league sources told HoopsHype. One free-agent center to keep an eye on is Tristan Thomspon, HoopsHype has learned.

Thompson's rebounding, energy, locker room presence, and championship pedigree are all characteristics that would potentially fit in well with Brooklyn's roster and championship aspirations this season. The 31-year-old veteran played with Irving for six seasons and Harris for two seasons in Cleveland. Thompson is also represented by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who has Simmons as a client on the team.

Despite separate reports about the Nets considering Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony as free agent additions, Brooklyn doesn't have interest in adding either veteran currently, HoopsHype has learned."