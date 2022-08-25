Kelly Ripa Reveals Her Weekly Workout Schedule

There's a reason Kelly Ripa is so incredibly fit at 51: exercise is a way of life for her.

In an interview with The Cut in 2019, the talk show host and actress revealed that she does some form of workout every day and has an exercise schedule that she strictly follows.

"I like to take AKT -- which is cardio-based dance classes -- about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m.," she explained. "And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it's so gorgeous."