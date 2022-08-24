Buccaneers: Potential Free-Agency Replacements For Ryan Jensen

Ryan Jensen
Shutterstock | 249825454

Sports
Ernesto Cova

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dealt a massive blow upon Ryan Jansen's news. The talented center will miss quite some time and leaves a big void in the offensive line, a gap not many players can fill at this point in the off-season.

We're just weeks away from kickoff, and the Bucs need to explore all the possible options to replace one of their most valuable players. That's an issue considering most of the good guys are far gone by now.

With that in mind, let's look at the three options they should consider.

The Latest

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Are Jimmy Garoppolo's Likeliest Destination

Noah Cyrus Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In A Sexy Swimsuit

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Are Interested In Tristan Thompson

"I Think I Was The First": Rose McIver Reveals She Was The First Banana Delivery Girl in New Zealand

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Still Trade Tyler Herro For Gordon Hayward

Matt Paradis

Matt Paradis
Wikimedia | Jeffrey Beall

Replacing an injured center with a guy coming off a major knee injury may not be the best option. However, it's not like the Buccaneers have plenty to choose from at this point in the offseason.

Matt Paradis was having a good year before an ACL injury cut his campaign short and has drawn little to no interest in free agency ever since. That means he'd be willing to take a significant pay cut and drive his value up with a short-term deal with a contender.

Sports

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Girlfriend In Bikini

By chisom

Billy Price

Billy Price
Wikimedia | Denniscabrams

It's safe to say that Billy Price failed to live up to the expectations. He was the 21st overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals just three years ago, and now he's not signed with the season just a couple of weeks away.

But, in all honesty, it's not like someone could've looked good in the 2021 New York Giants, so maybe we should take last year's performance with a grain of salt. Also, he's just 27 years old and wouldn't command a steep salary.

Mandy Rose In Bikini Gives 'Working Advice'

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

J.C. Tretter

JC Tretter
Wikimedia | Merson

J.C. Tretter is by far the best candidate for the job. He's one of the best in his position and is coming off being a stalwart with the Cleveland Browns. He's also elite at pass protection and a solid blocker in the running game.

Teams have been hesitant to sign Tretter due to his prominent role with the NFLPA and estimated price tag. But if the Bucs seriously want to compete, they need to pick up the phone right now.

An In-House Candidate?

Raymond James Stadium
Wikimedia | Bgag

There's also the chance the Buccaneers will try to handle their business in-house. Apparently, Robert Hainsey has been impressive during training camp and is the leading candidate to start at center in Jensen's absence.

Reports state that Nick Leverett could replace Hainsey if he struggles early in the season, but that would imply moving him from left guard to center.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.