Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are following in the footsteps of their former Vanderpump Rules cast mates, including Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, and Stassi Schroeder, by launching a podcast of their own.
'[It] Will Be Out Very Shortly': 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Jax Taylor And Wife Brittany Cartwright Are Launching A Podcast
Jax Taylor Can't Talk About The New Project' Too Much' Quite Yet
During a recent chat with his fans and followers on Instagram Live, Jax Taylor, who appeared in a full-time role on Vanderpump Rules for eight seasons before confirming his exit in December 2020, announced that he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, who wed on the Bravo reality series, will soon be hosting their very own podcast.
"We are doing a podcast," Taylor revealed via a report from All About the Real Housewives on August 19. "It will be out—I don't want to talk about it too much yet because obviously still getting it all worked out, but I just heard back from my manager; our podcast will be out very shortly."
Jax Taylor Wants To Get The Ball Rolling On The Podcast' As Soon As Possible'
"Brittany and I are doing a podcast," he continued. "We're really excited about it. I want to get that going as soon as possible. I'll let you guys know when the podcast [will be up]. We're just getting set up… This is just something fun that Brittany and I wanted to do."
According to Taylor, he and Cartwright, who share one-year-old son Cruz, are excited to discuss several things on their upcoming show, including parenthood.
'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor's New Podcast Will Be 'A Little Bit Of Everything'
"I know everybody's been doing a podcast, but I really enjoy coming on here and talking about just everyday life, parenting stuff, just hot topics… whatever, in the moment. I just like talking," he said. "I think it would just be fun to talk about some parenting stuff, just kind of what's going on in the world today, how we're dealing with it, reality if you want. I guess it will be a little bit of everything."
Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Also Have Other Projects In The Works
In addition to his new podcast, Taylor revealed that he and Cartwright are also in talks for a television return.
"We got a few TV projects in the works," he revealed. "We got a couple [of] things in the works. My book's getting ready to come out. I got a children's book getting ready to come out; I just got a message about that, so got a few things coming out."