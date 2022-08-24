'[It] Will Be Out Very Shortly': 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Jax Taylor And Wife Brittany Cartwright Are Launching A Podcast

During a recent chat with his fans and followers on Instagram Live, Jax Taylor, who appeared in a full-time role on Vanderpump Rules for eight seasons before confirming his exit in December 2020, announced that he and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, who wed on the Bravo reality series, will soon be hosting their very own podcast.

"We are doing a podcast," Taylor revealed via a report from All About the Real Housewives on August 19. "It will be out—I don't want to talk about it too much yet because obviously still getting it all worked out, but I just heard back from my manager; our podcast will be out very shortly."