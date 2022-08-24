Kiely Rodni Update: A Comprehensive Look Inside The Investigation After Recent Discovery

On the same day law enforcement officials announced their plans to reduce their efforts, a volunteer organization called Adventures with Purpose headed to California to lend its talents to the search. The group, which has more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube, bills itself as an "underwater sonar search and recovery dive team helping families locate missing loved ones underwater."

Immediately after arriving at Prosser Creek Reservoir, they began looking for Rodni. And shortly before 2:30 PM on Sunday, they announced that they had just located the missing teen after looking for roughly 35 minutes. Her silver 2013 Honda CR-V, which was flipped upside down in 14 feet of water, was later pulled from the reservoir.

While the area had been previously searched, a member of the Nevada County sheriff's office stated that officials in the area did not have the same level of skills and expertise as Adventures With Purpose. They added that they believed their initial efforts had narrowed down the possible locations.

How her vehicle ended up in the reservoir is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol's major accident investigation team. The FBI has also offered to inspect the SUV.