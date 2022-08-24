Ana de Armas Debuts New Hair Color In Pretty Throwback Dress

It's a month till the premiere of yet another Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, on Netflix, and movie lovers worldwide are raving. James Bond No Time to Die star Ana de Armas is the star of the moment, and critics are looking forward to her portrayal of the silver screen goddess.

The 34-year-old actress already has a string of noteworthy performances in the past three years, from Knives Out in 2019 to The Gray Man last July. Also, the iconic character she's embodying adds to the pressure from professional critics and fans on De Armas to deliver.