After being asked for her thoughts on Farrah Aldjufrie's recent engagement with boyfriend Alex Manos, Kyle Richards revealed that both she and Mauricio Umansky are "so annoying" regarding the topic.

"My husband and I are so annoying. Farrah just got engaged, but we're already excited and want to get the ball rolling. We're being a little, probably, too pushy," she admitted.

According to Richards, she and Umansky haven't "even let them digest that they're engaged and getting married."

"But we're excited," she noted.