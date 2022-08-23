NFL News: Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Lauds Kenny Gainwell After Screaming Match

It seems like Siianni's tough love approach is working. The players are slowly buying in, and the team finished last season on a high note before that heartbreaking loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Another full year under Sirianni's system, a much more balanced offense, and more talent in the receiving corps should help the Eagles be a better team in 2022. Some even expect them to finish at the top of the division ahead of the Dallas Cowboys.

Needless to say, that will also have plenty to do with Jalen Hurts' development, but at least the coach now has plenty of options to take pressure off his shoulders with the running game.