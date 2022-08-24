NFL News: Former Patriot James White Confident In New England's Offense

The New England Patriots are heading into the 2022 NFL season with huge questions on offense. Quarterback Mac Jones is heading into his second year, a year in which many rookies stumble a bit as opposing players have a better idea of what they can do.

The team also lost long-term offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He joined the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach, his second such gig. The two offensive play-callers in New England now aren't exactly inspiring.

One of those play-callers is Matt Patricia. Patricia is a former Patriots defensive coordinator who is likely now known for his abysmal stint as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

The other is Joe Judge. Like Patricia, Judge is a former Patriots coordinator, having previously run special teams. He was most recently head coach of the New York Giants.

However, some people remain confident in the team's offense, including one man who played in the offense rather recently.