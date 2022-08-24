NFL News: Former Patriot James White Confident In New England's Offense

The New England Patriots are heading into the 2022 NFL season with huge questions on offense. Quarterback Mac Jones is heading into his second year, a year in which many rookies stumble a bit as opposing players have a better idea of what they can do.

The team also lost long-term offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. He joined the Las Vegas Raiders as head coach, his second such gig. The two offensive play-callers in New England now aren't exactly inspiring.

One of those play-callers is Matt Patricia. Patricia is a former Patriots defensive coordinator who is likely now known for his abysmal stint as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

The other is Joe Judge. Like Patricia, Judge is a former Patriots coordinator, having previously run special teams. He was most recently head coach of the New York Giants.

However, some people remain confident in the team's offense, including one man who played in the offense rather recently.

A Learning Process

James White retired from football back on August 11. He spent eight years playing running back for the Patriots. On Sunday, he admitted to ESPN that while there was a learning curve to the current Patriots' offensive setup, he's still confident.

"I have high confidence in it because a lot of coaches, especially here, they've coached on the defensive side, the offensive side, they coach different positions. I think that's the beautiful thing about coaching here -- you're going to learn the game from all different angles," he said.

"And Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, they've seen a lot of football from different vantage points. I think it will all work out. They're learning. It's a learning curve for everyone."

Seeing What Works

White acknowledged the team is approaching things differently on offense in McDaniels' absence. However, the former NFL veteran isn't worried. A different approach comes part and parcel with new faces running the show on any side of the ball.

"Any time you have a new offensive coordinator coming in, you're going to have some things that are the same, some things that are different. You have to see what works," he said.

Week To Week

White expects the Patriots to bring a different approach every week they play. And his confidence in Patricia and Judge stems from their ability to design plays that allow players to make the plays the team will need.

"I still think week to week; they will have a different approach based on the teams they are playing. I think those guys do a great job designing plays and putting players in the position to succeed," White told ESPN.

A New Career Path

This analysis from White likely won't be the final time we see the retired running back share his thoughts on the game. The 30-year-old is working towards a career in sports media. The journey began recently when he was a guest analyst for the Patriots' most recent preseason game.

"It feels natural. I'm used to talking in front of people, and I think that would be the smoothest transition for me," he said. "Doing a job where football is still a part of it would be really cool, because the game has been a part of my life for 25 years."

