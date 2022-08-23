David Bakhtiari Sheds Light Into His Difficult Recovery

David Bakhtiari
Wikimedia | Merson

Sports
Ernesto Cova

The Green Bay Packers got their biggest reinforcement yet. David Bakhtiari is finally removed from the PUP list and back in practice, although coach Matt LaFleur wants people to temper their expectations.

Bakhtiari is still a ways away from being on the field and is just doing individual drills right now. But that's a huge win considering all he's had to overcome in his journey back to the gridiron:

"I think mentally I was more like I was going to have to be pulled away from my ankles with my nails gripping the ground being ripped off, so I definitely was not going to go out without fighting," Bakhtiari told ESPN. "Definitely tested me. I don't know if my test is done yet. It would be more by force than personal decision."

The Latest

MLB News: Rangers' Adolis Garcia Extends Incredible Hitting Streak With Longest Homer Of His Career

Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Her Sexy Swimsuit Body At Home Pool!

Chris Evans Twins With Dog Dodger In 'The Gray Man' Shirt

Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Sexy Bikini Photo Shoot!

Jessica Simpson Looks Stunning In Extravagant Dress

He'll Take It Step By Step

David Bakhtiari
Giphy | American Family Insurance

Bakhtiari is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. And, considering the Packers now boast an unproven receiving corps, giving Aaron Rodgers as much time as he needs will be key for them going forward.

However, he's not going to rush anything at this point and will only feel really back once he's out there in a real-game situation:

"I'd say when I probably play in a game," Bakhtiari said. "This is another step in the right direction. I don't want to get too ahead of myself. So right now, I'm pleased with where I'm at, and I'm excited to see what tomorrow brings."

Sports

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Girlfriend In Bikini

By chisom

LaFleur Won't Risk His Starters

Matt LaFleur
Wikimedia | Schik8337

Needless to say, Bakhtiari isn't expected to take the field for the Packers' preseason contest vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, chances are that LaFleur won't suit up any of his starters for that game:

"I see benefits on both sides, but I also see some things that you'd be kicking yourself if something went wrong in a game -- I don't want to say any game is ever meaningless -- but a game that doesn't count on your record," LaFleur said. "There's benefits to going through the mental preparation of getting yourself ready for a game, just working out the kinks of your pregame or whatever it might be. Also, just going out there and playing and having the confidence. I kind of want to go through these next couple days and see where we're at and then make a decision."

The Packers enter the season with high expectations, so staying healthy will be key for them, especially after just getting one of their best players back.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.