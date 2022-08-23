David Bakhtiari Sheds Light Into His Difficult Recovery

The Green Bay Packers got their biggest reinforcement yet. David Bakhtiari is finally removed from the PUP list and back in practice, although coach Matt LaFleur wants people to temper their expectations.

Bakhtiari is still a ways away from being on the field and is just doing individual drills right now. But that's a huge win considering all he's had to overcome in his journey back to the gridiron:

"I think mentally I was more like I was going to have to be pulled away from my ankles with my nails gripping the ground being ripped off, so I definitely was not going to go out without fighting," Bakhtiari told ESPN. "Definitely tested me. I don't know if my test is done yet. It would be more by force than personal decision."