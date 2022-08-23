Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Sexy Legs In A Black Dress!

Born in 1969, Jennifer Aniston has been a trailblazer due to her performances on film and television for years now. Throughout her career, she has had many highs and continues to impress with her comedic range.

The 53-year-old American actress has received multiple accolades in her 36-year career, such as the Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. She is now one of the world's highest-paid actresses and has a following of 40.6 million on Instagram, attesting to her success.