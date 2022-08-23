Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Sexy Legs In A Black Dress!

Born in 1969, Jennifer Aniston has been a trailblazer due to her performances on film and television for years now. Throughout her career, she has had many highs and continues to impress with her comedic range.

The 53-year-old American actress has received multiple accolades in her 36-year career, such as the Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. She is now one of the world's highest-paid actresses and has a following of 40.6 million on Instagram, attesting to her success.

Jennifer is no stranger to fashion, and although she likes to switch up her routine in the full rainbow of colors from time to time, her true fans know that her go-to hue is none other than black.

Wearing a little black dress that is chic and elegant in an Instagram photo, Jen proves that just because black is considered a basic color, that doesn't mean it has to stay inside the box! The actress shows off her toned legs, with her sunkissed brown hair tousling across her face and that winning and knowing smile; we all know who the true winner is!

She Did Different Jobs Before Becoming An Actor 

Many don't know this, but Aniston worked as a bike messenger in New York when she was just 19, which lasted only two days. She also worked as an ice cream scooper and a waitress. She eventually landed in Hollywood and took a job as a telemarketer before starring in her first role.

Despite being a Hollywood star now, Jen looks back fondly on during this time because she claims to have enjoyed her odd jobs as they taught her the value of a dollar and exposed her to various types of people. 

She Is Dyslexic 

In 2015, Aniston made a major revelation saying she has dyslexia. She had difficulties learning during her school years and was diagnosed with dyslexia in her 20s. According to Aniston, she made up for her lack of educational performance in school by making others laugh. Some would say that Jennifer turned her dyslexia into a superpower!

She Rejected 'Saturday Night Live' Spot For 'Friends' 

Aniston had some comedic chops and was offered a spot on Saturday Night Live because of that. However, it was revealed in 2011 by Adam Sandler that she turned down the role to star in her most famous project, Friends.

The Saturday Night Live team was excited to have her on the show, but it was never meant to be. They thought Aniston was making a big mistake by not starring on the show, something she'd prove wrong later on. Years later, she proved them all wrong and, to this day, earned one of the highest salaries ever in the history of television!

