Car Masters star Constance Nunes hasn't had time for social media content except for showing her mechanic business. However, her friends made her take out relaxation time this Summer between production and active car refurbishments.

She thanked them for looking out and shared her progress report with her 1.2 million Instagram followers. Per her posts, her new mechanic shop is coming along perfectly, and so is the restoration of her favorite car, a 1960s Ford Mustang.