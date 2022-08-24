'RHODubai' Star Sara Al Madani Shades Chanel Ayan For Using Past Traumas to Excuse ‘Bad’ Behavior

Sara Al Madani started off on the Real Housewives of Dubai season one in a good place with Chanel Ayan. So, when she began to see Ayan's shady comments on the show, she was just as completely surprised.

“I’ve done so much for Ayan. I was always by her side, and I got her back, so I felt like we were building a friendship,” Al Madani said on Us Weekly’s Getting Real With the Real Housewives podcast last week.

And while Al Madani also said that tensions were high with Lesa Milan, noting that the two of them don't have matching energies, she explained that when it came to Milan, her expectations were different than that of Ayan.

"I didn’t have any expectations from Lesa. I did from Ayan and then when I watched the show, I was like, ‘Hold on, that’s insane,'" she recalled.