Jessica Simpson Looks Stunning In Extravagant Dress

Born on July 10, 1980, Jessica Simpson is an accomplished American actress, singer, and businesswoman. She used to sing at church choirs during her childhood and signed with Columbia Records in 1997 at age 17. To many, she is one of the pop divas that broke through at a particular time, alongside Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and P!nk.

At 19, she released her debut album, Sweet Kisses, which sold 2 million copies, with its single 'I Wanna Love You Forever' becoming a major commercial success. Thanks to her outstanding career, she has amassed 6.1 million followers on Instagram. And they all want to know as much about her as possible. A few facts will amaze them!