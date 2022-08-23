Chris Evans Twins With Dog Dodger In 'The Gray Man' Shirt

Chris Evans may be a villain in Netflix's action film, The Gray Man, but he's an absolute sweetheart in real life, especially when it comes to his dog Dodger.

If you follow the 41-year-old Marvel star on Instagram, you may have seen his post about Lloyd Hansen, the mercenary he plays in The Gray Man, wearing a knitted polo shirt. "Lloyd Hansen. (I loved that shirt) #thegrayman," he captioned that photo.

Well, someone is now wearing that shirt better than either Lloyd Hansen or Chris Evans. Scroll to see.