Chris Evans Twins With Dog Dodger In 'The Gray Man' Shirt

Closeup of Chris Evans with slicked-back hair
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Chris Evans may be a villain in Netflix's action film, The Gray Man, but he's an absolute sweetheart in real life, especially when it comes to his dog Dodger.

If you follow the 41-year-old Marvel star on Instagram, you may have seen his post about Lloyd Hansen, the mercenary he plays in The Gray Man, wearing a knitted polo shirt. "Lloyd Hansen. (I loved that shirt) #thegrayman," he captioned that photo.

Well, someone is now wearing that shirt better than either Lloyd Hansen or Chris Evans. Scroll to see.

The Latest

NFL News: Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Lauds Kenny Gainwell After Screaming Match

Top 15 Celebrity Swimsuit Moments, And How They Stay In Shape

NFL News: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Fires Stern Warning About Patrick Mahomes

MLB Rumors: Yankees Insider Reveals Aaron Judge's Next Destination

MLB Rumors: Braves Favored To Steal Jacob deGrom

Who Wore It Best?

The Captain America actor recently shared two photos of a shrunken version of that shirt – worn by Dodger. Now, we have a strong feeling that outfit is going to be an icon!

Evans captioned his post, "While filming #thegrayman the wardrobe department accidentally shrunk one of Lloyd's shirts. I obviously kept it for one reason." The first pic is a front view of Dodger while the second shows the back of the shirt. Even with the large hole, it looks so cute on him!

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

'Handsome Boy'

The adorable post has gotten over two million likes and many funny comments, too. One says, "Accidentally shrunk"...I think the wardrobe dept knew what they were doing 😂." Another says, "What a distinguished gentleman." And Jeremy Renner called Dodger a "handsome boy" (we agree 100 percent!).

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Another Twinning Moment

This twinning thing could be turning into a habit, and we're all for it!

In the 2019 mystery film Knives Out, where he played spoiled black sheep Ransom Drysdale, Evans famously wore a white cable-knit sweater that promptly went viral – similar styles were reportedly selling out fast in stores.

On December 25 that year, he tweeted a pair of photos of Dodger wearing a white cable-knit sweater that gave off Ransom Drysdale vibes. Needless to say, that went viral, too.

Now, we can't wait for the next twinning moment!

Dodger's Story

Dodger is a rescue dog, and it's obvious from Evans's Instagram feed that there's so much love between them. In May 2021, the actor uploaded a video taken when he first met Dodger at a shelter.

"Happy #nationalrescuedogday," he wrote in the caption. "This is the moment I met Dodger. I was filming a movie in Savannah and the scene took place at a shelter. I had no intention of rescuing a dog that day, but the minute I saw him I knew he was coming home w me." Awww!

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.